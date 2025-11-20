Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. $RKT

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 111,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 304.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 270,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 203,639 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $5,381,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth about $44,102,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,285,000 after buying an additional 103,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $41,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,020,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,045,422.80. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

RKT opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.95 and a beta of 2.21. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 19.68 and a current ratio of 19.68.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. Rocket Companies’s revenue was up 148.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Rocket Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

RKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $17.00 target price on Rocket Companies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

