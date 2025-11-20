Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in SouthState Bank Corporation $SSB

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000. SouthState Bank comprises 0.7% of Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Get SouthState Bank alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SouthState Bank by 31.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,079,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,786 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SouthState Bank by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,556,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,915,000 after buying an additional 1,164,348 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState Bank in the 1st quarter worth $62,230,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SouthState Bank by 286.3% in the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 556,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 412,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SouthState Bank by 38.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,407,000 after acquiring an additional 397,371 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SouthState Bank

In related news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,786. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SouthState Bank from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SouthState Bank from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Hovde Group upped their price target on SouthState Bank from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded SouthState Bank from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of SouthState Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SouthState Bank

SouthState Bank Price Performance

Shares of SouthState Bank stock opened at $87.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SouthState Bank Corporation has a 1-year low of $77.74 and a 1-year high of $114.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.57. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.77.

SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $698.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.41 million. SouthState Bank had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share.

SouthState Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. SouthState Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

SouthState Bank Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.