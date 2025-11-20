Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in The Kroger Co. $KR

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,901,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Kroger by 2,313.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 138,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 133,159 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC grew its position in Kroger by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 121,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.4% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 463,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,255,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kroger from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of KR stock opened at $67.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Kroger’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

