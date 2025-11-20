Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Trims Stake in StoneCo Ltd. $STNE

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,058 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in StoneCo by 1.7% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 98,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 118,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in StoneCo by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the second quarter worth $173,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STNE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on StoneCo from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $19.95.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $669.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.81 million. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

