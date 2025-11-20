Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Trims Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,120 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 61.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 107.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCEP opened at $89.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $73.40 and a 12-month high of $100.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 277.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

CCEP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

