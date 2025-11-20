Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Trims Stock Position in Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,970 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at $39,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 42.1% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 113.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $38.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $41.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.83.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 32.51%.The company had revenue of $609.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RPRX shares. TD Cowen lowered Royalty Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 69,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $2,735,044.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 54,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,068. This represents a 55.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

