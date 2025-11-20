Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Shares Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.0320 and last traded at $30.0320. 472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.1650.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.09.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

