China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Shares Down 9.4% – Should You Sell?

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) shares dropped 9.4% on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $0.4806 and last traded at $0.4806. Approximately 12,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 7,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5305.

China Railway Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.

China Railway Group Company Profile

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

