Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. WBB Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $123.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cidara Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.11.

Cidara Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CDTX opened at $219.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.15. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $219.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.24). Equities research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, insider Nicole Negar Davarpanah sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $29,795.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,935.48. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDTX. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 255.7% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,500,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,600 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,311,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,880,000 after buying an additional 627,149 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,230,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,849,000 after buying an additional 263,961 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,234,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 11.1% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,581,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

