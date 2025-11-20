Cigna Group $CI Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,322 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,220 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $133,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 360.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI opened at $272.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.96 and its 200-day moving average is $299.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $239.51 and a fifty-two week high of $350.00.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.40 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.51 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price target on Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $375.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani purchased 4,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $241.88 per share, with a total value of $999,931.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,201,317.80. This trade represents a 2.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,610,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,354,600. This represents a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

