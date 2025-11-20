Cigna Group $CI Stock Position Lifted by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cigna Group by 86,071.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,475,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,859,000 after buying an additional 3,471,249 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,905,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,056,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,327 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,886,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,607,716,000 after purchasing an additional 865,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,649,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $542,796,000 after purchasing an additional 457,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,354,600. The trade was a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani purchased 4,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $241.88 per share, for a total transaction of $999,931.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,201,317.80. This trade represents a 2.69% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cigna Group from $383.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $354.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CI opened at $272.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $239.51 and a 1-year high of $350.00.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $69.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.51 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

About Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.