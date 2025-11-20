Citigroup Boosts Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $106.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ETR. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $105.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.59.

Entergy Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $94.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy has a 12-month low of $73.15 and a 12-month high of $98.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Entergy had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Entergy will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 5,136 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $495,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,253.50. The trade was a 39.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anastasia Minor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $481,950.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,659.58. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,179 shares of company stock worth $981,707. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MFA Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 2,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 56.9% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Entergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

