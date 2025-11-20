Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock Price

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.28. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 316.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.