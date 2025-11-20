Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Stock Price

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NPWR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NET Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of NET Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

NET Power Price Performance

NPWR stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. NET Power has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $555.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.78.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $5.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $6.00. On average, equities research analysts expect that NET Power will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NET Power

In other news, major shareholder Cynda Beauchamp sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $73,369.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,847,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,876.50. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $642,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,352,500. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,768,116 shares of company stock worth $10,233,499 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPWR. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NET Power by 20.0% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NET Power by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in NET Power by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in NET Power by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in NET Power by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 46,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET Power Company Profile

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

