Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) Stock Price

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $3.80 to $3.35 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s previous close.

TRVG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Trivago N.V. ADS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Trivago N.V. ADS from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trivago N.V. ADS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.85.

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.58 million, a PE ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.39. Trivago N.V. ADS has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $5.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Bosun Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trivago N.V. ADS during the first quarter worth about $328,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trivago N.V. ADS during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Trivago N.V. ADS by 13.3% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Trivago N.V. ADS in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

