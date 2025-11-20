Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.62% from the stock’s current price.

CWAN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

NYSE CWAN opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54. Clearwater Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $205.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.66 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 61.28%.Clearwater Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Clearwater Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Subi Sethi sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $131,433.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 226,980 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,006.40. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 46,962 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $944,875.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 895,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,020,739.56. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,101. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 278.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 54.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

