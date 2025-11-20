CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Shares Down 7.1% – Should You Sell?

CNFinance Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 9,913 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 9,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNF. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CNFinance to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Greenridge Global raised shares of CNFinance to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CNFinance in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 681.01 and a quick ratio of 392.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in CNFinance by 318.8% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 49,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37,359 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CNFinance by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,569,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 784,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in CNFinance by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,103,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 414,490 shares during the last quarter.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

