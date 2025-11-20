CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in CocaCola by 5,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

In other CocaCola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $947,411.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,109.25. This represents a 26.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $2,250,751.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,894,396.10. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,252 shares of company stock valued at $15,953,007. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KO opened at $71.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.47.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 67.55%.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

