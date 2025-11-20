Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Trading Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $111.00 and last traded at $111.19. 4,416,791 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 5,495,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.81.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.37.

Institutional Trading of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLC. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 634,190.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 150,314,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,313,601,000 after purchasing an additional 150,290,506 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,265.9% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,942,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,059,000 after buying an additional 4,580,773 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,497,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,190,000 after buying an additional 3,223,946 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,048,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,637,000 after buying an additional 3,015,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13,620.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,402,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,878 shares in the last quarter.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

