Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Stock Price Up 3.5% – Still a Buy?

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.09 and last traded at $23.09. Approximately 4,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 15,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Computershare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Computershare Stock Up 3.5%

About Computershare

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.32.

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

