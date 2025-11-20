Crh Plc $CRH Holdings Boosted by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,155 shares during the period. CRH comprises approximately 1.9% of Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CRH were worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in CRH by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in CRH by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 255.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in CRH during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRH. Vertical Research upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on CRH from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.54.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $110.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.67 and a 200 day moving average of $104.72. Crh Plc has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $121.99. The company has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.27. CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

