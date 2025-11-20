CrowdStrike $CRWD Stock Position Raised by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,430,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,425,000 after acquiring an additional 596,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,752,000 after purchasing an additional 273,922 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,149,000 after purchasing an additional 955,529 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,747,000 after purchasing an additional 760,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 16.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,713,000 after purchasing an additional 352,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $520.59 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $298.00 and a 12 month high of $566.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $130.65 billion, a PE ratio of -437.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 120.71 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $505.50 and a 200-day moving average of $473.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $5,150,000.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 354,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,369,740. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 6,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.89, for a total value of $3,835,482.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,108,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,213,210.98. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised CrowdStrike from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.49.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.