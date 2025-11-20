CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,600 price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.60% from the stock’s current price.

Get CVS Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CVSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Group from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,700 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Group from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,900 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Group from GBX 1,250 to GBX 1,420 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 target price on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,724.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVS Group

CVS Group Price Performance

CVSG stock opened at GBX 1,138 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £814.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.09. CVS Group has a 1 year low of GBX 791 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,648. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,273.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,254.29.

CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported GBX 80.10 EPS for the quarter. CVS Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 3.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Group will post 93.9393939 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robin Alfonso bought 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,147 per share, with a total value of £9,978.90. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.