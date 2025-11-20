DA Davidson Comments on Campbell’s’ Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPB)

Get Campbell's alerts:

The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Campbell’s in a research note issued on Monday, November 17th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Campbell’s’ current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Campbell’s’ FY2027 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research raised Campbell’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Campbell’s from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Campbell’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell’s in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell’s currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $34.59.

Campbell’s Stock Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.32. Campbell’s has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $46.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.01.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS.

Campbell’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.00%.

Institutional Trading of Campbell’s

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 514,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 66,486 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Campbell’s by 148.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Campbell’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Campbell’s by 150.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,120,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,877,000 after acquiring an additional 494,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell’s

(Get Free Report)

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.