DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SOUN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Northland Capmk raised shares of SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SoundHound AI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 0.9%

SOUN stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16. SoundHound AI has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $24.98.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.48 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 93.64% and a negative net margin of 211.16%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. SoundHound AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that SoundHound AI will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 138,523 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $2,216,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,461,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,380,272. This trade represents a 5.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 70,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 606,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,130,500. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 787,260 shares of company stock worth $13,973,056 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,395,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SoundHound AI by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,979,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,190,000 after buying an additional 72,766 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in SoundHound AI by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,069,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after buying an additional 87,810 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,696,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth $1,639,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

