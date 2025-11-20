Daniel Shugar Sells 47,743 Shares of Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT) Stock

Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Shugar sold 47,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $4,357,981.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 624,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,039,228.96. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NXT stock opened at $89.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.96. Nextpower Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $112.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.31.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $905.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.53 million. Nextpower had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 35.05%. Nextpower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.040-4.250 EPS. Analysts expect that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nextpower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Nextpower to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nextpower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Nextpower by 703.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Nextpower by 122.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nextpower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in Nextpower by 796.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Nextpower by 1,135.7% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, an energy solutions company, provides solar trackers and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

