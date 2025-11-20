Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.79 and last traded at $47.44. 28,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 41,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.39.

Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average is $45.93. The stock has a market cap of $552.68 million, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.85.

About Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.

