Desjardins Issues Pessimistic Estimate for Stantec Earnings

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Stantec in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 16th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2026 earnings at $5.86 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Stantec had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of C($435.10) million during the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Stantec from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$168.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$153.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$160.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$162.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STN

Stantec Stock Performance

Stantec stock opened at C$134.91 on Tuesday. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$107.23 and a twelve month high of C$160.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$152.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$148.45.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 20.87%.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.