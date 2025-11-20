Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Digi Power X’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DGXX. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $3.50 price target on shares of Digi Power X in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Digi Power X in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Digi Power X from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Digi Power X in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Digi Power X Stock Down 13.3%

Shares of DGXX opened at $3.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 5.78. Digi Power X has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82.

Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Digi Power X had a negative net margin of 39.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGXX. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi Power X during the third quarter worth $2,663,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Digi Power X in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,585,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digi Power X during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digi Power X in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi Power X in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Digi Power X Company Profile

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

