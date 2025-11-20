Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $340.5263.

Several research firms have weighed in on DUOL. Baird R W upgraded Duolingo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Duolingo from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th.

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total value of $1,025,280.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 116,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,280,203.30. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.39, for a total value of $3,471,294.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,345 shares in the company, valued at $13,757,269.55. This represents a 20.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 88,904 shares of company stock worth $23,652,387 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Duolingo by 20.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Duolingo by 16.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Duolingo by 1.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 0.7% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $174.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $168.84 and a 12-month high of $544.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $5.23. Duolingo had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Duolingo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Duolingo will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

