DZ Bank Reiterates Sell Rating for Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sell" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener Latest Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, November 14th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.65.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $334.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $388.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.47. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $333.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. The trade was a 25.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,924.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 11,569 shares of company stock worth $4,792,086 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financially Speaking Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

