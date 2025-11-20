eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Sold by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,655 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 22,145 shares during the period. eBay makes up about 1.0% of Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,857 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,959 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 13.2% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 3.2% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Arete raised eBay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of eBay from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $81.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.55 and a 200 day moving average of $84.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $101.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. eBay had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 25.22%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $585,478.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 235,781 shares in the company, valued at $19,117,123.48. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $397,423.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 93,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,385.76. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 63,317 shares of company stock valued at $5,361,568 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

