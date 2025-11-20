Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Upgraded by Argus to “Buy” Rating

Argus upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ELAN. UBS Group boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $23.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.78, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.90.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Elanco Animal Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.940 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2,563.5% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

