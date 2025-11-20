Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $88.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.44 and a beta of 1.04. Elastic has a 52 week low of $70.14 and a 52 week high of $118.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $415.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.13 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 5.38%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Elastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.290-2.350 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.580 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Elastic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jane E. Bone sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $109,025.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,350.26. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Exner sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $566,854.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 233,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,050,409.84. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 352,042 shares of company stock worth $31,087,394 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Elastic by 53.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

