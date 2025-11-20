Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Friday, August 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Scotiabank set a $90.00 price target on shares of Elastic and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Elastic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Elastic Stock Performance

NYSE:ESTC opened at $88.35 on Wednesday. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $70.14 and a fifty-two week high of $118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -110.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.50). Elastic had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $415.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Elastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.290-2.350 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.580 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 9th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $453,934.44. Following the transaction, the executive owned 167,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,075,634.08. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 104,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $9,424,810.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,363,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,223,885.20. This represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 352,042 shares of company stock worth $31,087,394 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 53.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Elastic by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

