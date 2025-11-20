Elizabeth Anderson Sells 10,000 Shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.87, for a total transaction of $1,958,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 63,729 shares in the company, valued at $12,482,599.23. This represents a 13.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Insmed Stock Performance
NASDAQ:INSM opened at $203.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.38. Insmed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.40 and a 1-year high of $205.11.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $142.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.33 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%.The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed
Analysts Set New Price Targets
INSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Insmed from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Insmed from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $142.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.29.
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
