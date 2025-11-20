Elizabeth Anderson Sells 10,000 Shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.87, for a total transaction of $1,958,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 63,729 shares in the company, valued at $12,482,599.23. This represents a 13.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Insmed Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $203.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.38. Insmed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.40 and a 1-year high of $205.11.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $142.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.33 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%.The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Insmed by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,870,957,000 after buying an additional 2,291,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the second quarter worth $194,728,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,446,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,382 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,937,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $711,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth $153,389,000.

INSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Insmed from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Insmed from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $142.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.29.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

