Elizabeth Coddington Sells 238,014 Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) CFO Elizabeth Coddington sold 238,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $1,708,940.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 346,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,121.30. This represents a 40.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.33. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.61 million. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Peloton Interactive has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,681,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 29.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,760,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940,422 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $23,239,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 592.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,711,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,246,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,862 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

