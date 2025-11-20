Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Given a $5.19 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) received a $5.19 target price from investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NRGV. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research lowered Energy Vault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Energy Vault from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Vault currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.67.

Shares of NRGV opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.94. Energy Vault has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.99 million. Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 172.61% and a negative return on equity of 119.98%. Energy Vault has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Vault will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Vault news, Director Dylan Hixon purchased 20,000 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 900,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,124.80. This represents a 2.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Ladwa sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,934,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,550.02. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 136,200 shares of company stock worth $308,272 and sold 200,000 shares worth $584,000. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the second quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

