Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Enerpac Tool Group stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) on 10/21/2025.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day moving average is $41.19. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $49.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 15.03%.The business had revenue of $167.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Enerpac Tool Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 57.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 81,323 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 759,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after buying an additional 237,763 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the first quarter valued at $624,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 41.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPAC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Roth Capital set a $51.00 target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Enerpac Tool Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Enerpac Tool Group

In other news, CEO Paul Sternlieb sold 2,700 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 328,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,447,048. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.