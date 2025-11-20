EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on EPR Properties from $65.00 to $65.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.64.

EPR Properties Stock Up 0.3%

EPR opened at $51.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.07. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.050-5.130 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $369,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,487.17. This trade represents a 9.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,205,100. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in EPR Properties in the third quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 231.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

