EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on EQT from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Roth Capital downgraded EQT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.78.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT stock opened at $58.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $42.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. EQT had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.59%.The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EQT will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other EQT news, EVP J.E.B. Bolen sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $75,067.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 69,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,165.94. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 133.3% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of EQT by 38.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

