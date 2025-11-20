Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for DFLI Q1 Earnings

Get Dragonfly Energy alerts:

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note issued on Monday, November 17th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dragonfly Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($6.48) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Dragonfly Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.97 million. Dragonfly Energy has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DFLI. Chardan Capital raised Dragonfly Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dragonfly Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $1.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

NASDAQ:DFLI opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Dragonfly Energy has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $59.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dragonfly Energy stock. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,798 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Dragonfly Energy worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

