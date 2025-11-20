Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Unum Group Q2 Earnings

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unum Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.27. The consensus estimate for Unum Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.20 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.44 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.06). Unum Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

UNM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised Unum Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $76.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.80. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $312,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,070.88. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

