Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ARE Q4 Earnings

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note issued on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.27. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ current full-year earnings is $9.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $751.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.90 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 13.43%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $79.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 2.5%

ARE stock opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.33. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $49.30 and a twelve month high of $112.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.7%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently -213.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 48.3% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 721,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,415,000 after acquiring an additional 235,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,117 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth $949,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.