Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Clorox Q2 Earnings

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Clorox in a research report issued on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clorox’s current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Clorox’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.80 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.14 EPS.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a $119.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on Clorox from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $125.69.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $98.53 on Tuesday. Clorox has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $171.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 9.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 335,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,285,000 after purchasing an additional 27,639 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 269,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,747,000 after buying an additional 36,352 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 182.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 848,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,832,000 after acquiring an additional 547,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,475.38. This represents a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

