Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Illumina Q2 Earnings

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Illumina in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Illumina’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ILMN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illumina from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens set a $110.00 target price on shares of Illumina and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $120.12 on Tuesday. Illumina has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $153.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.25 and its 200-day moving average is $96.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,065.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,433.99. The trade was a 4.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 173.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Illumina by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 290 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Illumina during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

