Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXE shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Cibc World Mkts raised Extendicare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Extendicare from C$15.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$16.10 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Extendicare Stock Performance

Extendicare Announces Dividend

TSE:EXE opened at C$20.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.90. Extendicare has a 52-week low of C$9.69 and a 52-week high of C$20.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.60%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC”) homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.

