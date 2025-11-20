Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Shares Down 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Fevertree Drinks Trading Down 2.4%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64.

About Fevertree Drinks

(Get Free Report)

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.