Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF $FDMO Shares Bought by Absolute Capital Management LLC

Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report) by 139.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF comprises 1.7% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Absolute Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDMO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDMO opened at $81.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.02. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $55.41 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $542.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.01.

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

