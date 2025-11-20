Figure Technology Solutions’ (FIGR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FIGR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Figure Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Figure Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.50 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Figure Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

FIGR stock opened at $37.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.40. Figure Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $156.03 million during the quarter.

In other Figure Technology Solutions news, Director Adam Gilbert Boyden sold 468,860 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $11,721,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,651,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,278,950. The trade was a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum sold 297,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $7,429,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,092,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,314,400. This trade represents a 6.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $1,091,000. NWI Management LP acquired a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,529,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,546,000.

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

